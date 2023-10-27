Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Faine Elementary, Dothan City Schools launch new Bright Key Room

The room was created by parents and local businesses to focus on tutoring help for students.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School has launched a new initiative under Dothan City Schools to give students extra help.

It is called the Bright Key Academic Dream Room, an idea created by parents and local businesses to focus on tutoring help for students.

Volunteers will work closely with students to build their academic success and form relationships with members of the community.

Kezwann Edwards, the school resource coordinator, said the room is a reminder of the effort it will take from the community to keep kids on the right path.

“Here in this room, we will have academic tutoring, mentoring services, and resources available like clothes, shoes, and food bags to bless these students with and to have these things there for them if they ever need them,” Edwards added about the room.

The Bright Key Academic Rooms was sponsored by AAA Cooper Dove Family Foundation and First Baptist Church for resources needed for academic tutoring.

The program will start at the end of October.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley...
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Hours before our report exposed potential failures by the program, Rebuild Florida is closing...
Aftermath (Part 1.5): An update on the Harris Family
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

Latest News

Alicia Patrick, 34, was jailed and then released on $60,000 bond on Thursday, court records...
Woman who photographed child covered in cake charged with pornography production
Claims: Moore scams more elderly victims
Claims: Moore scams more elderly victims
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Elderly women scammed by smooth-talking shyster: Claims
Raiders in good position heading into Eagles' nest
Raiders in good position heading into Eagles' nest
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people