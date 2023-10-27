Faine Elementary, Dothan City Schools launch new Bright Key Room

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School has launched a new initiative under Dothan City Schools to give students extra help.

It is called the Bright Key Academic Dream Room, an idea created by parents and local businesses to focus on tutoring help for students.

Volunteers will work closely with students to build their academic success and form relationships with members of the community.

Kezwann Edwards, the school resource coordinator, said the room is a reminder of the effort it will take from the community to keep kids on the right path.

“Here in this room, we will have academic tutoring, mentoring services, and resources available like clothes, shoes, and food bags to bless these students with and to have these things there for them if they ever need them,” Edwards added about the room.

The Bright Key Academic Rooms was sponsored by AAA Cooper Dove Family Foundation and First Baptist Church for resources needed for academic tutoring.

The program will start at the end of October.

