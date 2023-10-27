Facility upgrades completed in time for the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds completed a few upgrades to its facilities ahead of the 2023 festival.

Among the improvements include new roof liners, LED lights, and other cosmetic upgrades.

Tony Ellison, the executive director of the National Peanut Festival, says the hope is that the improvements will make the Fairgrounds a premier destination.

“So far, it is really paying off for us because not only are we going to have the events for the Peanut Festival, our first quarter of 2024 we already have a goat show, a hog show, cattle shows and a rodeo in May,” Ellison said, adding that people are starting to notice and he believes NPF has the best facility south of Clanton.

This year’s National Peanut Festival begins on November 3.

