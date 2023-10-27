Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan Utilities replaces 250 lights in preparation for Halloween

While children roam the streets for candy, parents want to know they will be safe.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Safety is always at the top of parents minds during Halloween. The best way to ensure a safer environment is to light it up.

Back in August, Dothan Utilities made a call to action for people to report streetlight outages. So far, hundreds of lights have been replaced.

“Every year, we encourage our residents that are in Dothan Utilities electric territory to report their lights out,” said Chris Phillips, the Assistant Director of Electrical Operations at Dothan Utilities. “Between our security lights, rental lights and our streetlights, we’ve repaired approximately 250 lights.”

While their main power grid can be monitored for outages, street lights are different. Without anyone reporting them out, Dothan Utilities would not know.

“We don’t have a mechanism to know that your light is out. We now have a metering system, so we know when your power is out for the most part, but lighting we depend on a report,” said Phillips. “That will come straight over to our dispatchers, they create a work order to go repair that line and hopefully within 7-10 business days, that line will be repaired.”

With Halloween less than a week away, lightning up the roads is a priority for many electric companies.

“The intent of the streetlights is to light the street,” said Phillips. “Halloween is one time of year when kids are typically in the streets. So, if we can get those lines repaired, it gives those residents that extra layer of safety to make sure they’re protected while trick or treating.”

Outages with Dothan Utilities can be reported on the city website. If you are not a member of Dothan Utilities, visit your power providers website and look for the report tab or call their central offices.

