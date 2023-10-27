Couple indicted on child pornography charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A recently divorced Dothan couple faces charges that they produced illegal photographs or recordings of children.

Alicia Patrick, 34, was jailed and then released on $60,000 bond on Thursday, court records reveal on one charge.

Her indictment, dated October 17, alleges that Patrick recorded or photographed a three-year-old girl standing in a room with cake “smeared on her body.”

Tucker Patrick was indicted on five counts of pornography involving children depicting sexual situations. He is also free on bond.

None of the indictments reveal the date of the alleged incidents nor show the relationship between the children and the Patricks.

Divorce records confirmed the couple recently divorced.

The Alcohol Beverage Control Board investigated the case.

T his story was updated to reflect charges against Mr. Patrick.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.