All In Credit Union grants $450K in biggest grant year to date

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - $450,000 is being granted to 26 different organizations, making it the largest grant year for All In Credit Union’s Helping Hands Foundation.

For the past six years, Helping Hands Foundation has granted $1.2 million to 74 different organizations.

This year, the foundations received the most applicants in history, 188, and gave out the most money for a single year.

Of the 26 organizations granted money this year, 15 organizations are located in the Wiregrass.

The Wiregrass organizations receiving grants are listed below:

· Alabama Florida Council of the Boy Scouts of America will receive $9,635.00 to provide greater accessibility to Scouts for water activities.

· Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Alabama will receive $24,000 for renovations to enhance club security.

· Catholic Social Services will receive $15,000 for weekly food and supply distributions to families and individuals in eight counties.

· Chipola College Foundation will receive $5,000 to combat food insecurity with student food vouchers.

· Chipola Family Ministries, Inc. will receive $25,0000 to purchase a vehicle for food collection and distribution.

· Chrysalis – A Home for Girls will receive $40,000 to increase transport capacity for residents with the purchase of a van.

· Coffee County Youth Services will receive $7,750 to purchase tricycles for 125 children for Christmas.

· Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County will receive $5,000 to improve literacy among children through the monthly distribution of books.

· Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club will receive $1,600 for brain safety using puppets and coloring books and to provide Christmas food bags for low income seniors.

· Mary Hill Family Services Center will receive $4,200 for the All In for Success Backpack Bash that provides clothing and school supplies for school children.

· Southeast Alabama Works will receive $37,070 for Educator and Student Workforce Academies to facilitate collaboration between businesses, students and educators.

· The House of Ruth, Inc. will receive $15,000 for upgrades to offices, children’s play area and relaxation room.

· This Blessed Dress will receive $4,000 for supplies needed to support their mission of providing formal wear for special occasions at no cost.

· Vivian B. Adams School will receive $6,599 to provide an interactive technology training experience for adult learners.

· Wiregrass 2-1-1 will receive $15,000 for equipment and personnel recruitment.

“Being able to give this out to community partners that do good all the time and are struggling to get financial help, it fills my cup, fills the credit union’s cup, and the credit unions culture on how we bring communities together,” said Lisa Hales, Senior Vice President of Member Experience with All In Credit Union.

All Wiregrass organizations were presented a check during a ceremony Thursday morning in Daleville.

