2023 NPF Recipe Contest features loads of nutty sweets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People got creative with peanut recipes at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on Thursday for the annual recipe contest.

Categories ranged from cakes and pies to candy and cookies.

The recipes were judged on peanut use, texture, flavor and creativity.

Competition chair Beth Taylor, along with a host of volunteers, organized this year’s contest which honors one of the staple crops in the Wiregrass.

“There are different things that we have that make it unique to me,” Taylor said, about the use of the peanut in so many creative ways.

Two grand prize winners were crowned.

The adult grand prize winner was Barbara Baxley of Midland City with a peanut butter Oreo cream carrot cake.

Landon Miller from New Brockton was crowned the winner for students with a peanut butter ice cream cake.

Both winners were awarded a KitchenAid mixer and a cash prize.

In total, 49 adults and 72 students competed in this year’s contest.

