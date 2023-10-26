Unseasonable Warmth Continues

SYNOPSIS – We are in store for another mostly clear evening with temperatures dipping into the lower 60s overnight. Sunny skies during the morning on Friday will allow temperatures to reach the middle 80s during the afternoon. The warmth sticks around through the weekend with middle 80s and plenty of sunshine. A strong cold front arrives Wednesday with highs stuck in the 60s, cooling down to the lower 40s for Thursday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 86° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 75° 0%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 48° High: 64° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Tammy has been reduced to a extratropical low near Bermuda and looks to stay out to sea.

