Ozark Dale County Library celebrates first full year in new building

While smaller than the previous building, library staff claims the new location is more convenient with its more central location in the city.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The staff at the Ozark Dale County Library is celebrating the anniversary of their new building.

The new location is more centrally located to downtown Ozark and closer to Carroll High School.

In addition to the proximity, there were parking and building issues at the previous location according to library staff.

“The other library leaked very badly. There was black mold, we had books destroyed and damaged, there were foundation issues and asbestos,” said Library Director Karen Speck. “The building was literally falling apart, and if it weren’t for the mayor, we’d still be there.”

To celebrate, the library gave out refreshments and library merchandise to visitors.

