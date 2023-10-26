Ozark Dale County Library celebrates first full year in new building

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The staff at the Ozark Dale County Library is celebrating the anniversary of their new building.

The new location is more centrally located to downtown Ozark and closer to Carroll High School.

In addition to the proximity, there were parking and building issues at the previous location according to library staff.

“The other library leaked very badly. There was black mold, we had books destroyed and damaged, there were foundation issues and asbestos,” said Library Director Karen Speck. “The building was literally falling apart, and if it weren’t for the mayor, we’d still be there.”

To celebrate, the library gave out refreshments and library merchandise to visitors.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.