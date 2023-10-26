The new SAT format for 2024 could work in students’ favor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are just two SAT college admissions test days left until the test changes as we know it.

Sonja Goldsmith is the education director at A+ Academic Services and believes the change could help students in the long run.

Starting in March of 2024, the College Board will move to a completely digital format for the SAT for high school students.

In addition to that, the test has now been broken up into modules and how a student does on the first one decides the level of difficulty for the next section.

The change could improve the test-taking experience.

“They have done a lot of research, 30 years worth of research regarding an adaptive test, shows that students are better prepared for college and careers afterward if they are able to take an adaptive test,” Goldsmith said about the changes.

The test has also been shortened by an hour to address testing fatigue. More concise math and reading sections are another bonus to the new test. Goldsmith added that based on the students she works with, most dislike the long passages from the previous test.

College admissions testing has changed in recent years after the pandemic prompted colleges and universities to waive the testing requirement.

The University of Alabama announced that it will not require SAT or ACT scores for students through the fall of 2024.

No matter the requirements, those involved in education for Alabaam still encourage students to take them.

Dr. Jim Purcell, the executive director for the State Commission on Higher Education said, “There are a lot of scholarships at institutions that are there so that even if an institution has an open door policy, during COVID, people opened their doors and did not have testing but he scholarships the institutions give are dependent on the same rules, Purcell said calling the test valuable tools.

Purcell added that these tests could also provide a way for students to separate themselves from other students when trying to get into a competitive school.

The College Board has also done away with the “no calculator” portion of the SAT. The digital test will also include a built-in graphic calculator.

