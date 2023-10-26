Wiregrass Gives Back
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound

Steven Smalley was sentenced to 171 months in federal court on Thursday afternoon.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who made it easy for police to apprehend him will serve a prison sentence of more than 14 years.

Steven Smalley, 50, received that sentence in federal court Thursday after pleading guilty in the summer.

According to Dothan Police, Smalley pointed a firearm at a driver in the parking lot of a U.S. 84 convenience store and asked, “Do you want to die today?”

He stole that driver’s car, even though he had also driven his vehicle to the store.

Smalley then drove the stolen vehicle around Ross Clark Circle, which took him back to the crime scene, where police arrested him.

A federal judge in Montgomery sentenced him to 171 months, followed by five years’ probation.

Smalley resided in Panama City and South Georgia before his arrest.

He faces trial on Attempted Murder and Robbery charges in Dothan next month.

