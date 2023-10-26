Geneva receives grant to help finish park, splashpad

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva has received an ADECA grant just shy of $500,000 to help complete the construction of the new playground.

“The amount of it will further us to finish this park instead of waiting for one stage and have to wait and finish it later,” said Mayor David Hayes. “It’s going to be all done, start to finish now. It smooths the process so it’s much easier for us.”

Back in July, when the park was announced, Mayor Hayes said he would be optimistic if the park would be finished by September, but the park is still not complete.

He says another city project caused the delays and caused people to voice concerns.

“I know we’ve had a lot of citizens waiting, patiently waiting, but they don’t understand we had to finish the soccer field first to move on to the splashpad and city park project,” said Mayor Hayes.

Though it is happening later than he hoped, Mayor Hayes says the park is still a go.

“I would’ve loved to have seen this thing finished in September. I would’ve loved it, but that was an optimistic guess,” said Mayor Hayes. “I can tell you this. I have several city employees that will join with me, if we can get this thing out in November, early December, we are going to get out in the water. You’ll see us out there in shorts and we’re going to get wet in this splashpad.”

Mayor Hayes estimates the park to cost around $1.2 million.

