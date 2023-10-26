Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Friday Night Football Week 9 Predictions

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Houston Academy vs Providence Christian |...
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Houston Academy vs Providence Christian | 10/27/23(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again for high school football and News4 is back with Friday Night Football Prediction picks to get you in the spirit!

News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.

Join in on the fun by filling out the form below then stay tuned on the News4 social media pages for highlights!

If you miss play by play updates, don’t worry! Tune in to News4 Friday Night Football on Friday, October 27 at 10 p.m. for all the highlights!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley...
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Hours before our report exposed potential failures by the program, Rebuild Florida is closing...
Aftermath (Part 1.5): An update on the Harris Family
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

Latest News

HA @ PCS | WEEK 9
News4 GOTW: Raiders in good position headed into Eagles’ Nest
Raiders in good position heading into Eagles' nest
Raiders in good position heading into Eagles' nest
In a series dominated by the Raiders the last two seasons, this year sees a much different...
News4 FNF GOTW: Providence on fringe of hosting playoff game
In a series dominated by the Raiders the last two seasons, this year sees a much different...
News4 FNF GOTW: Eagles lock up home playoff game with win