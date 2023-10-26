Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan pancake breakfast raises $10K for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Alabama CEO Katherine Estes Billmeier says the donation will make a huge difference in the lives of families.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Dothan groups teamed up to help families who have sick children.

The Dothan Kiwanis Club and Murphy Family Restaurants raised over $10,000 for the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of Alabama.

If you participated in the groups’ annual pancake breakfast, you helped!

The CEO of the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham, Katherine Estes Billmeier, came to the Wiregrass to accept the check that will go towards helping serve families while their children receive treatment.

“The impact that this community makes in contributing to this pancake breakfast and going to McDonald’s and rounding up your purchase is almost immeasurable,” Billmeier said. Every year, the charity raises up to $3.5 million to serve nearly 2,000 families annually, around 150 of which come from the Wiregrass area alone.

The charity provides temporary housing to those families while their children receive treatment.

Part of the other funds raised will also go to Dothan area nonprofits.

