Dothan man charged with sex crimes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was arrested for sex crimes following a police investigation.

Dothan Police were notified of the possible sex crimes, committed against women, by one person. Investigators spoke to multiple people who provided information that backed up the allegations.

Jerald Reginald Clark, 48, of Dothan is charged with one count of Rape First Degree and one count of Sodomy First Degree.

Clark is held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.

