Clearer Skies, Warmer Temperatures

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Clouds will be on the increase similar to the last couple of afternoons today, then we should see more sunshine than clouds through Friday and into the weekend as temperatures continue to warm into the middle 80s. Clouds are back on the increase as a cold front passes by the middle of next week, and we could see some of our coolest afternoon temperatures that we’ve seen in a long time by Wednesday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 5%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: A few clouds. Low: 61° High: 86°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 86°

MON: A few clouds. Low: 61° High: 86°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *High rip current risk through late Thursday night.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts, diminishing to 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tammy is a post-tropical remnant low, but still packing hurricane-force winds. The remnants of Tammy won’t move very much through the weekend and early next week. High surf and rough seas are likely in Bermuda. There are no other active named storms in the Atlantic basin.

