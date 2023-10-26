Bright Athletes: Jordan Davis

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - You see them marching and you hear them playing but often do you sit back and think about how much work it takes to be in the band? This week’s Bright Athlete Jordan Davis is sharing her journey of joining Enterprise’s Big Blue Marching Band.

Jordan hasn’t been part of the band a full season yet but has made a pretty big impact. With a 3.7 GPA, music and education has always been her top priority.

“Growing up I had a lot of music in my life, so when I found out there was a class to teach me how to make it, it’s what I wanted to do” said Davis.

Jordan comes from a family of music as her dad still sings to this day. She says her family didn’t believe she would be as consistent as she has been but it’s her passion.

She encourages any high schooler to join the band if they’re on the fence about it. Be prepared to work, but be prepared to have fun while doing it.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.