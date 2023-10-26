Andalusia Police Department gets new body cameras

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Andalusia just invested over $200,000 into its police department by purchasing 36 Axon body cameras.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson says the city agreed to go with the system because of it being a state-of-the-art technology.

But before this purchase, the Andalusia Police Department was ahead of its time. In 2015, the department was the first in the state of Alabama to inquire and receive body cameras.

Hudson has been with the department for over 29 years and says the equipment is crucial in defending his officers.

“In today’s world, you see everything you see on TV, and people are recording us all the time anyway with cellphones. We get recorded a lot more than what we probably know, so we want to have the ability to say, ‘here’s our recording of what really happened,’” said Hudson.

The Andalusia Police Department is hiring. Click here to learn more.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.