Warm Temperatures Continue Through The Week

SYNOPSIS – The strong ridge of high pressure will keep easterly flow around until the next front arrives next week. Temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 80s through Monday with a front bringing us back to the 70s for highs Tuesday. The following days after we should experience much cooler conditions with lows in the 40s.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 86° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 75° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 49° High: 66° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 Feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE –

