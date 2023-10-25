Public assistance needed in search for missing DeFuniak Springs woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out for help from the public to help in the search of a missing DeFuniak Springs woman.

According to WCSO, 33-year-old Angela Rodriguez was reported missing by her boyfriend on October 17. Rodriguez’s boyfriend told investigators that he had last seen her on October 12 at around 7 p.m., when he left their John Boland Road home while she remained there.

No signs of Rodriguez were found through immediate search efforts, including a K9 search of the wooded area surrounding the home.

WCSO said Rodriguez, who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with white or grey leggings and black rubber boots, has a history of mental health issues and that she may be in danger due to no access to her necessary medication.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts are asked to reach out to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850) 892-8111. You can also send a tip to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 863-TIPS (8477).

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.