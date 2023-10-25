Wiregrass Gives Back
Public assistance needed in search for missing DeFuniak Springs woman

33-year-old Angela Rodriguez (pictured) was last seen by her boyfriend on October 12 at around 7 p.m., when he left their John Boland Road home while she remained there.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out for help from the public to help in the search of a missing DeFuniak Springs woman.

According to WCSO, 33-year-old Angela Rodriguez was reported missing by her boyfriend on October 17. Rodriguez’s boyfriend told investigators that he had last seen her on October 12 at around 7 p.m., when he left their John Boland Road home while she remained there.

No signs of Rodriguez were found through immediate search efforts, including a K9 search of the wooded area surrounding the home.

WCSO said Rodriguez, who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with white or grey leggings and black rubber boots, has a history of mental health issues and that she may be in danger due to no access to her necessary medication.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts are asked to reach out to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850) 892-8111. You can also send a tip to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 863-TIPS (8477).

