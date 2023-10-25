Wiregrass Gives Back
NTSB issues final report on July 2022 south Alabama medical helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released it's final report on a medical helicopter crash that happened in Andalusia July of last year.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report of the investigation into a July 2022 south Alabama medical helicopter crash that injured all three people onboard.

The NTSB ruled out any mechanical issues to the Eurocopter AS350 helicopter and determined the pilot lost consciousness during the crash, though the report could not determine what specifically caused him to pass out.

The NTSB’s final report did note that the pilot, whom records identified as Brian Ruhlam, 47, of Enterprise, had a history of obstructed sleep apnea and that he may have been impaired by alcohol and cocaine use. The pilot had also called out sick from work the day before the crash due to a stomach illness.

The aircraft crashed on July 29, 2022 across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive in Andalusia, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

A flight nurse and medic were on board the helicopter with the pilot when the crash happened near the end of a flight from Evergreen to Andalusia, according to the NTSB’s initial report. The helicopter crashed in a field, taking out trees and several powerlines on its way down.

As the aircraft approached the hospital, the pilot told investigators he started feeling sweaty and clammy and remembered someone telling him to “pull up” three times. The report noted that the pilot did not feel lightheaded and did not experience vertigo before the crash. The next thing he remembered was being in an ambulance.

