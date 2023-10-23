Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

World’s oldest dog dies at age 31

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, has died at the age of 31.(CNN Portugal, file via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The oldest dog in the world has died.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi, from Portugal, was 31 1/2 years old when it died.

It also was the longest living dog ever, Guinness stated.

The dog was born at the home of the Costa family, who planned to get rid of Bobi along with the rest of the litter, because the family couldn’t afford any more pets.

But one of the sons, Leonel Costa, hid one puppy from his parents. When they eventually found out about Bobi, they said it could stay.

The dog roamed free outside its whole life, with other animals and a lot of feline friends.

Leonel Costa believes Bobi’s diet was one reason for its long life - the dog ate whatever the family ate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
An 18-wheeler burns after a collision along U.S. 231 in Brundidge, Alabama on October 21, 2023.
Fiery Pike County wreck burns 18-wheeler, kills one
Miss Jackson County crowned Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
Miss Jackson County crowned Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
Miss National Peanut Festival crown
Top Five announced in Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

Latest News

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs.
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom
Bibb County escaped inmates search
Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates
A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza as US advises delaying ground offensive to allow talks on captives
A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG,...
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom