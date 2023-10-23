LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Put on your costumes and grab your pillowcases, it’s time to trick or treat!

Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and their suggested trick or treat hours:

Andalusia: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Ashford: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Bonify, FL: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Columbia: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Daleville: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Dothan: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Enterprise: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Elba: Saturday, October 28 5 p.m.- 7 p.m

Eufaula: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Fort Novosel: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Geneva: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Headland: 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Newton: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Opp: 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Ozark: 6 p.m.- 8p.m.

Slocomb: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

If you have more trick or treat times that aren’t listed here, send an email to news@wtvy.com. For more Fall events in the area, check out this list.

