LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2023

(pexels.com)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Put on your costumes and grab your pillowcases, it’s time to trick or treat!

Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and their suggested trick or treat hours:

  • Andalusia: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Ashford: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Bonify, FL: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Columbia: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Daleville: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Dothan: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Enterprise: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
  • Elba: Saturday, October 28 5 p.m.- 7 p.m
  • Eufaula: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Fort Novosel: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Geneva: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Headland: 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
  • Newton: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Opp: 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Ozark: 6 p.m.- 8p.m.
  • Slocomb: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

If you have more trick or treat times that aren’t listed here, send an email to news@wtvy.com. For more Fall events in the area, check out this list.

