LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2023
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Put on your costumes and grab your pillowcases, it’s time to trick or treat!
Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and their suggested trick or treat hours:
- Andalusia: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Ashford: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
- Bonify, FL: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Columbia: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Daleville: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Dothan: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Enterprise: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
- Elba: Saturday, October 28 5 p.m.- 7 p.m
- Eufaula: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
- Fort Novosel: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Geneva: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Headland: 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
- Newton: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Opp: 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Ozark: 6 p.m.- 8p.m.
- Slocomb: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
If you have more trick or treat times that aren’t listed here, send an email to news@wtvy.com. For more Fall events in the area, check out this list.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.