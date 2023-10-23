FNF Week 8 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 8 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Keion Dunlap, Enterprise: Dunlap rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Wildcats’ 28-14 win over Opelika.

Alvin Henderson, Elba: Henderson rushed for 355 yards and seven touchdowns on 20 carries as the Tigers defeated Florala 56-28. Henderson’s TDs came on runs of 21, 18, 1, 57, 11, 43 and 53 yards.

Ian Senn, Arition: Senn accounted for 497 yards and all seven Ariton touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Wicksburg, including a go-ahead 4-yard TD run with 2:02 left. Senn threw for 227 yards and five touchdowns off 18-of-30 passing and rushed for 270 yards and two scores on 25 carries. He also threw a pair of 2-point conversion and added eight tackles on defense, including seven solos.

Mason Burkhardt, Wicksburg: Burkhardt threw for 157 yards and two scores off 6-of-13 passing and rushed for 84 yards and one score on 20 carries. He also had 12 tackles and an interception on defense.

