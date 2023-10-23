FNF Week 8 Player of the Week nominees

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 8 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Keion Dunlap, Enterprise: Dunlap rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Wildcats’ 28-14 win over Opelika.

Alvin Henderson, Elba: Henderson rushed for 355 yards and seven touchdowns on 20 carries as the Tigers defeated Florala 56-28. Henderson’s TDs came on runs of 21, 18, 1, 57, 11, 43 and 53 yards.

Ian Senn, Arition: Senn accounted for 497 yards and all seven Ariton touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Wicksburg, including a go-ahead 4-yard TD run with 2:02 left. Senn threw for 227 yards and five touchdowns off 18-of-30 passing and rushed for 270 yards and two scores on 25 carries. He also threw a pair of 2-point conversion and added eight tackles on defense, including seven solos.

Mason Burkhardt, Wicksburg: Burkhardt threw for 157 yards and two scores off 6-of-13 passing and rushed for 84 yards and one score on 20 carries. He also had 12 tackles and an interception on defense.

Vote below or on our homepage.

Check out last week’s Player of the Week here.

