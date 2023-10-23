Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom

Wiregrass Gives Back
A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG, RAFAEL CASTELLANO, CHOREOGRAPHER MICHAEL MCCRARY, CNN)
By WKMG staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) - A dancer in Florida is back on the dance floor after losing both of his legs in a battle with meningitis.

He’s already taking part in a new dance music video and says the future is bright.

“I had a vision that I’m going to do all the things that I wanted to do, and it’s just been so rewarding,” Rafael Castellano said.

Castellano is all smiles and says he’s grateful.

“It’s the first time I’ve been dancing on my prosthetics, so it’s really exciting,” he said.

The competitive ballroom dancer battled a meningitis infection last year, causing his legs to be amputated.

He spoke with WKMG in September after undergoing several surgeries. Now, his road to recovery has led him back to his passion.

“I’ve been dancing since the age of 5 and to have lost my legs about a year ago, it was a hard thing to do; I’m not going to lie,” Castellano said. “There were moments where I just wanted to give up, but I knew in my heart I would be here one day.”

Video shows him practicing for the music video soon to be released on social media.

He learned the moves in just two days from director and choreographer Michael McCrary.

“We are doing a dance music video retelling of ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’ from ‘Dirty Dancing,’” McCrary said. “It’s hard not to hold back tears when you’re in the rehearsal process, because it really is truly an incredible testimony and an incredible thing to see.”

It’s personal for McCrary, who said he suffered a leg infection back in college.

“I was able to keep it, and doctors were able to find a way to get (the infection) out of my system,” he said.

Castellano said his message to other people facing obstacles is to not let fear get in the way.

“Life is going to throw many things at you, and it’s your choice to decide how you want to react to it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

