Clearer and Warmer Week

SYNOPSIS – Overcast skies of cirrus clouds that moved into the region through the weekend are expected to hang around through the day today. Like the weekend, we’ll still see some filtered sunshine with highs again in the lower to middle 80s. Skies should start clearing out tonight, then mostly sunny and warmer conditions settle back into the region through the rest of the week.

TODAY – Sunny with high cloudiness. High near 84°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Gradually clearing skies. Low near 56°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – A few clouds. High near 82°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 83°

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 83°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 85°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *Small Craft Advisory from this evening to Tuesday afternoon.* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Tammy will continue to move northeast away from the Caribbean islands through the rest of this week, then there is some uncertainty on the strength and eventual path of Tammy into the weekend. An area of showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Nicaragua could develop into a brief tropical depression before it moves onshore later today.

