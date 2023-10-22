Wiregrass Gives Back
Warmth Stretching Through The Week

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – A warm week is ahead for the Wiregrass with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s each afternoon. Today’s high cloudiness will begin fading late tomorrow as northeasterly winds briefly deliver drier air from the Mid-Atlantic states. Low amounts of moisture from the Gulf will quickly follow, bringing back partly cloudy skies and a boost in lows from the middle 50s to the lower 60s after mid-week.

TONIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 56°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 82°. Winds E-NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Skies clearing. Low near 55°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Tammy will likely weaken considerably as it deviates from its northerly course and heads west later this week.

