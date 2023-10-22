Warmth Stretching Through The Week

SYNOPSIS – A warm week is ahead for the Wiregrass with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s each afternoon. Today’s high cloudiness will begin fading late tomorrow as northeasterly winds briefly deliver drier air from the Mid-Atlantic states. Low amounts of moisture from the Gulf will quickly follow, bringing back partly cloudy skies and a boost in lows from the middle 50s to the lower 60s after mid-week.

TONIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 56°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 82°. Winds E-NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Skies clearing. Low near 55°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Tammy will likely weaken considerably as it deviates from its northerly course and heads west later this week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.