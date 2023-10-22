Wiregrass Gives Back
UAB mental health expert shares ways to manage mental health during conflict in Israel, Gaza

A mental health expert about how the devastation can impact mental health, as well as how to manage your mental health. Taylor what did they tell you?
News about Israel and Gaza could impact your mental health
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With gruesome stories coming out of Gaza and Israel, it can be a lot to handle for many who are constantly reading and seeing the latest reports. One mental health expert is weighing in on not only how the devastation can impact mental health, but how to manage it.

Dr. Margaret Canter with UAB’s Department of Psychiatry says it’s natural to have feelings of empathy and compassion for those affected by these attacks. She says for some, it can also cause personal experiences with grief and trauma to resurface.

Dr. Canter suggests limiting the flow of news that you are exposed to, identify a couple of trusted news sources, and only check during certain times of the day. Practicing self care is also recommended. If its interfering with your ability to perform your daily roles at work or at home, Dr. Canter says it’s also okay to consider seeking outside help.

“I think there are certain things such as like focusing and working to spread compassion vs stigma and like really kind of focusing your attention and energy on the helpers in these types of,” says Dr. Canter. “I think just kind of how we think about things can really impact how we feel.”

UAB also offers a community counseling clinic which aims to increase access to mental health counseling to those in the Jefferson County area. You can learn more about the clinic on their website.

