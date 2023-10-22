A Shady Sunday Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Today’s afternoon in the lower to middle 80s started the warm trend we’ll be seeing throughout much of the week. Upper atmospheric winds are delivering residual high clouds from Hurricane Norma in the Pacific, which will hide the Sun tomorrow afternoon and evening. Sunshine will quickly return Monday and continue until slight moisture sneaks in from the Gulf after mid-week, providing partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT – Passing high clouds. Low near 57°. Winds light W-SW.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – High clouds. Low near 56°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tammy as it slowly moves north of the Lesser Antilles where it will remain out in the Atlantic in the days ahead.

