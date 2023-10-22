Miss Jackson County crowned Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Your Miss National Peanut Festival 2023 is Miss Jackson County Leah Whitehead. She also took home awards for written communication and placed in the top five for evening gown and interview.

The first runner-up is Miss Dothan Emma Claire Hinson. Emma also won the award for knowledge of peanuts and placed in the top five for verbal communication, interview and evening gown.

The second runner-up is Miss Coffee County Mackenzie Alford. She also placed in the top five for interview, evening gown, and verbal communication.

Third runner-up is Miss Graceville Emilie Franklin. Emilie also placed in the top five for both written and verbal communication.

Fourth runner-up is Miss Ozark Tenley Laine White who also placed in the top five for knowledge of peanuts.

The title of Miss Congeniality went to Miss New Brockton Nashanna Harris.

