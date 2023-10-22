Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Miss Jackson County crowned Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Your Miss National Peanut Festival 2023 is Miss Jackson County Leah Whitehead. She also took home awards for written communication and placed in the top five for evening gown and interview.

The first runner-up is Miss Dothan Emma Claire Hinson. Emma also won the award for knowledge of peanuts and placed in the top five for verbal communication, interview and evening gown.

The second runner-up is Miss Coffee County Mackenzie Alford. She also placed in the top five for interview, evening gown, and verbal communication.

Third runner-up is Miss Graceville Emilie Franklin. Emilie also placed in the top five for both written and verbal communication.

Fourth runner-up is Miss Ozark Tenley Laine White who also placed in the top five for knowledge of peanuts.

The title of Miss Congeniality went to Miss New Brockton Nashanna Harris.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away
An 18-wheeler burns after a collision along U.S. 231 in Brundidge, Alabama on October 21, 2023.
Fiery Pike County wreck burns 18-wheeler, kills one
Miss National Peanut Festival crown
Glamour Galore: 2023 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Miss National Peanut Festival crown
Top Five announced in Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

Latest News

Composite photo of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton (WVLT) and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe...
Alabama takes down Tennessee, move to 7-1 on the season
Miss National Peanut Festival crown
Top Five announced in Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
New information released in Thursday morning shooting
Suspects identified in Thursday morning Houston County shooting
An 18-wheeler burns after a collision along U.S. 231 in Brundidge, Alabama on October 21, 2023.
Fiery Pike County wreck burns 18-wheeler, kills one