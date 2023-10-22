Wiregrass Gives Back
Couple married 70 years shares memories, daily lunch at Chick-fil-A

A longtime married couple in Alabama eats the same lunch at the same place every day and says it's the key to a happy life. WVTM, BAILEY PROVIDED PHOTOS, CNN
By WVTM staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WVTM) - The key to a long, happy marriage for one Alabama couple is sharing the same sandwich at the same spot six days a week.

James and Shirley Bailey, married for 70 years, shared their Chick-fil-A love story.

It’s a Monday afternoon in Shelby County, Alabama, but it could be a Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday, Friday or Saturday. The Baileys, both 90 years old, enjoy their lunch, watch the Highway 280 traffic pass by, and reminisce about their rich, blessed lives.

“We talk about everything that is going on, with the kids or anybody we hear from,” Shirley Bailey said.

They have been sharing talks for decades, but three years ago during the pandemic, their chats started arriving six days a week - same time, same place, same lunch. That’s when they tried Chick fil-A for the first time.

They split a deluxe chicken sandwich and waffle fries - they bought their own Diet Cokes. And now they eat the same items every day, except Sundays when it’s closed, in their car at the Chick-fil-A’s Greystone location.

“We got to where we enjoyed just getting and parking and eating a half a sandwich,” James Bailey said. “It was good.”

Perhaps they discovered the formula for a long life: staying together, sharing stories and memories. They’re never in a hurry, always taking it in, reliving snapshots of their family and their friends.

“We reminisce a lot about those things, especially our grandchildren,” James Bailey said. “If one of them is sick or in trouble or starting school like they are now, we talk about that, too.”

