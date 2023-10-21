Wicksburg @ Ariton (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wicksburg Pathers take on the Ariton Purple Cats in News4′s Week 8 Game of the Week. Who takes home the win in this big cat fight?
FINAL SCORE: Wicksburg: 42- Ariton: 49
