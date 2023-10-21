(Week 8) FNF Play of the Night

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 8 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. Wicksburg’s Gabe Glover with an 85 yard kickoff return touchdown in the first 15 seconds of the game.

