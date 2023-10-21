Week 7 Player of the Week: Braylon Morris
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a big night for the Cottonwood Bears in week 7 of Friday Night Football.
The Bears dominated the G.W. Long Rebels on their way to take sole possession of first place in the 2A region 2 standings.
Braylon Morris went crazy. He scored all seven of the Bears touchdowns with over 200 yards rushing and six scores and almost 50 passing yards and a touchdown through the air.
That effort earned him News4′s Friday Night Football Week 7 Player of the Week.
