Week 7 Player of the Week: Braylon Morris

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a big night for the Cottonwood Bears in week 7 of Friday Night Football.

The Bears dominated the G.W. Long Rebels on their way to take sole possession of first place in the 2A region 2 standings.

Braylon Morris went crazy. He scored all seven of the Bears touchdowns with over 200 yards rushing and six scores and almost 50 passing yards and a touchdown through the air.

That effort earned him News4′s Friday Night Football Week 7 Player of the Week.

