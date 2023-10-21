Top Ten announced in Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Miss National Peanut Festival Prelims have come to a close.

With 36 local young women vying for the prestigious title, the judges have chosen the top ten.

Those young ladies are:

Miss Henry County Ana-Maria Radetic

Miss Dothan Emma Claire Hinson

Miss Coffee County Mackenzie Alford

Miss Columbia Lashonna Loftin

Miss Houston County Regan Valenzuela

Miss Graceville Emilie Franklin

Miss Ozark Tenley Laine White

Miss Midland City Emily Fetsko

Miss Jackson County Leah Whitehead

Miss Marianna Maison Fulton

The finals of the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant began at 4 p.m. Saturday, October, 21. You can watch News4′s coverage of the pageant on MeTV (4.2).

