Top Ten announced in Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Miss National Peanut Festival Prelims have come to a close.
With 36 local young women vying for the prestigious title, the judges have chosen the top ten.
Those young ladies are:
Miss Henry County Ana-Maria Radetic
Miss Dothan Emma Claire Hinson
Miss Coffee County Mackenzie Alford
Miss Columbia Lashonna Loftin
Miss Houston County Regan Valenzuela
Miss Graceville Emilie Franklin
Miss Ozark Tenley Laine White
Miss Midland City Emily Fetsko
Miss Jackson County Leah Whitehead
Miss Marianna Maison Fulton
The finals of the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant began at 4 p.m. Saturday, October, 21. You can watch News4′s coverage of the pageant on MeTV (4.2).
