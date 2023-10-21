Wiregrass Gives Back
Suspects identified in Thursday morning Houston County shooting

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The two subjects involved in a pre-dawn Houston County shooting have been identified by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press conference Friday, Major Bill Rafferty with HCSO identified the shooters as Tyshaun Griggs, 23 and Calvin McGlown, 35, both of Dothan.

According to reports, HCSO was called to a shooting at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, along Ready Road in Taylor.

Rafferty says after investigating the scene, HCSO found more than 35 bullet casings along Sheppard Road, a block away from Ready Road.

HCSO reports the two opened fire on two others and a vehicle and fire was returned, leaving three of the four shot.

Reports say McGlown and Griggs fled the scene and headed for Florida.

Leon County Sheriffs Office of Florida was able to identify the vehicle, leading to the arrest of McGlown and Griggs.

Griggs is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tallahassee before being booked, while McGlown has been listed in the October 19 booking report for the Leon County Jail.

“Those two subjects are currently being held in Leon County Jail, waiting for extradition back to Alabama where we have active warrants for them. Two counts of attempted murder on each one of them. $60,000 bond on each one,” said Major Rafferty. “The case is still under investigation by our agency, and we’ll continue to follow up on any information and continue working.”

HCSO investigators are unaware of the victim’s condition, but they believe their injuries to be non-threatening.

The case is still being investigated.

