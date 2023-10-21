SEC Baseball Tournament staying in Hoover through 2025

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for Hoover and baseball fans as the city is continuing its longstanding tradition of hosting the SEC Baseball Tournament for the next two years.

Hoover is set to be the host city for the SEC Baseball Tournament in 2024 and 2025, and SEC officials tell WBRC they are in discussions about the future.

Local businesses are hopeful the tournament will remain in Hoover in the foreseeable future.

Aajene Robinson spoke with Walk-On’s restaurant owner Matt Roth who says he hopes the tournament stays in Hoover at the Hoover Met Complex for the next decade because it’s his favorite week of the year. Roth says he can’t wait to welcome coaches and fans into the restaurant for a good time.

Roth says the tournament brings in about a 20 to 30 percent increase in sales, not including catering orders, which is a big bonus for them especially during the summertime when things slow down for many restaurants.

During the tournament, Roth said it’s a great week for Stadium Trace businesses and restaurants and he enjoys seeing the comradery.

“We all probably need to get together as a collective effort to keep it here for the next 10 to 20 years. It’s so many good things for our community, our staff and it’s something worth fighting for,” Roth said.

Right now, nothing has been finalized about the tournament site past 2025.

