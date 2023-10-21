Opp @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Bobcats and the Houston Academy face off in a conference matchup. Can the Raiders take down Opp or will the Bobcats add another win to their 3-4 record?

FINAL SCORE: Opp: 20 - Houston Academy: 49

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.