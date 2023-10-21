Wiregrass Gives Back
Opp @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 8

The Opp Bobcats and the Houston Academy face off in a conference matchup
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Bobcats and the Houston Academy face off in a conference matchup. Can the Raiders take down Opp or will the Bobcats add another win to their 3-4 record?

FINAL SCORE: Opp: 20 - Houston Academy: 49

