New Brockton @ Ashford | 2023 Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a Wiregrass region battle in 3A-Region 2 as the Yellow Jackets welcome in the Gamecocks. Will Ashford or New Brockton break through for a much-needed win between two sides at the bottom of region standings?
FINAL SCORE: New Brockton: 30 - Ashford: 26
