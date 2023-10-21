New Brockton @ Ashford | 2023 Week 8

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a Wiregrass region battle in 3A-Region 2 as the Yellow Jackets welcome in the Gamecocks. Will Ashford or New Brockton break through for a much-needed win between two sides at the bottom of region standings?

FINAL SCORE: New Brockton: 30 - Ashford: 26

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.