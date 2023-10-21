Marianna @ Pike Liberal Arts | 2023 Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Marianna Bulldogs take on the Pike Lib Patriots in a non-conference game. Will the Patriots come out on top or will the Bulldogs add a win to their 4-3 record?
FINAL SCORE: Marianna: 43 - Pike Liberal Arts: 14
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.