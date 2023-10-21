Holmes County @ Liberty County | 2023 Week 8

BRISTOL, Fla. (WTVY) - The 6-1 Blue Devils head to the 3-4 Liberty County Bulldogs for a non-conference matchup. Will Holmes County come out on top or will the Bulldogs bite back?

FINAL SCORE: Holmes County: 41 - Liberty County: 0

