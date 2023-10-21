Highland Elementary students host second annual lemonade stand

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bright Key initiative at Highlands Elementary School hosted its second annual lemonade stand.

This event is an initiative from the Bright Keys Practical Art team. This group tries to make a positive impact by creating services to engage schools and the community.

Students served lemonade and learned the importance of hardwork. The Bright Key resource coordinator said this shows the impact they can make by coming together at an early age.

“The goal for children to learn is even at five or six years old, as a kindergartner you can still make an impact on your community. You don’t have to wait to become a grown-up to do that. It starts now, it starts early. It goes throughout your lifetime,” Jessica Steltenpohl the bright key resource coordinator said.

The proceeds from today go to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

