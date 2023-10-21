Wiregrass Gives Back
Headland @ Charles Henderson | 2023 Week 8

The Headland Rams are in Trojan territory this week as they take on Charles Henderson.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Rams are in Trojan territory this week as they take on Charles Henderson. Will the Rams secure their spot in the playoffs or will Charles Henderson move on this season?

FINAL SCORE: Headland: 14 - Charles Henderson: 35

FNF 23 Week 8 | Northside Methodist @ Straughn
Northside Methodist@ Straughn | 2023 Week 8
Who deserves those bragging rights around campus? Who seriously owned the turf?
(Week 8) FNF Player of the Night
Friday Night Foodies Week 8: Daleville's doggone good hotdogs.
Friday Night Foodies: Daleville’s doggone good dogs
Who showed true sportsmanship? Who had the crowd really going?
(Week 8) FNF Team of the Night
FNF Week 8 | Providence Christian @ Daleville
Providence Christian @ Daleville | 2023 Week 8