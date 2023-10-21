Headland @ Charles Henderson | 2023 Week 8

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Rams are in Trojan territory this week as they take on Charles Henderson. Will the Rams secure their spot in the playoffs or will Charles Henderson move on this season?

FINAL SCORE: Headland: 14 - Charles Henderson: 35

