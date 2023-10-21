Wiregrass Gives Back
The Harbor is in dire need of supplies

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Harbor here in Dothan is in need of supplies. This organization offers food, a journey with Christ, and a safe space for the community.

Part of their outreach is giving hygiene items such as small deodorants, soaps, toothbrushes, blankets, and toothpaste to those in need. Right now, they are short on those supplies and ask the community to consider making a donation.

Sean Peters, the executive director of the Harbor, says he stands for being a lighthouse for the community.

“The goal is to go out of business. We would really like to say there is no need for the Harbor in this community. But right now, there is. We can help people rise out of the situation they are in. We will continue to do that as long as we are needed here in Dothan,” Peters said.

The Harbor has served the Wiregrass since 2010. If you would like to donate you can drop off supplies at 320 N Foster Street.

