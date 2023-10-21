Grand jurors indict man in fatal shooting along Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Evidence implicating murder suspect Nakia Thompson is so compelling that grand jurors ordered him to trial when they issued indictments this week.

Thompson, 28, of Headland, is among three charged in a Dothan shooting that claimed the life of Roger Shane Felder, a 51-year-old Geneva man.

Last March, he was fatally wounded in a parking lot outside Pearl Lounge, a Ross Clark Circle nightclub.

Raheem Anthony Powe, 30, of Abbeville, and De’keivon O’Keith Lawton, 23, of Dothan, also face murder charges in Felder’s death. As of Saturday, court records do not reflect their indictments.

Powe and Lawton remain jailed, while Thompson posted $150,000.

According to judicial scheduling, Thompson’s trial is in September 2024.

