Friday Night Foodies: Daleville’s doggone good dogs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Warhawk nation the fans did not cheer their team on to a victory with an empty stomach. This week News4′s Kinsley Centers takes us to Daleville High’s menu. Let’s see if their doggone good hotdogs pass the week 8 Friday Night Foodie taste test.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.