Fiery Pike County wreck burns 18-wheeler, cars it hauled

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-wheeler hauling car burned Saturday afternoon, shutting down traffic along U.S. 231 in Pike County, Alabama.

Besides burning the tractor, several cars it transported also burned, according to those passing through the accident scene near Brundidge.

What caused the wreck or the condition of those involved was not immediately known.

Alabama state troopers diverted northbound traffic to the southbound lanes.

