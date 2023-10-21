Eufaula @ Rehobeth | 2023 Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - A crucial battle in 5A-Region 2 is on tap, as the streaking Rebels host the mighty Tigers. Will Rehobeth secure the win and knot themselves into a playoff spot, or will Eufaula put the Rebels at risk of elimination?
FINAL SCORE: Eufaula: 17 - Rehobeth: 6
