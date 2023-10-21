Eufaula @ Rehobeth | 2023 Week 8

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - A crucial battle in 5A-Region 2 is on tap, as the streaking Rebels host the mighty Tigers. Will Rehobeth secure the win and knot themselves into a playoff spot, or will Eufaula put the Rebels at risk of elimination?

FINAL SCORE: Eufaula: 17 - Rehobeth: 6

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.