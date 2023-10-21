Cottonwood @ Zion Chapel | 2023 Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - The 6-0 Cottonwood Bears take on the Zion Chapel Rebels in conference matchup. Can the Bears remain undefeated or will the Rebels take home the win?
FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood: 35 - Zion Chapel: 20
