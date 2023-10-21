Cottonwood @ Zion Chapel | 2023 Week 8

JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - The 6-0 Cottonwood Bears take on the Zion Chapel Rebels in conference matchup. Can the Bears remain undefeated or will the Rebels take home the win?

FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood: 35 - Zion Chapel: 20

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.