Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Burlington Coat Factory open for business, donating to the Girard Primary School

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Burlington Coat Factory in Dothan opened the doors to its new location. As part of the grand opening celebration, the company donated five thousand dollars to teachers at Girard Primary School.

This donation goes right back into the students and will be used to better their future by using this money for items needed in the classrooms.

“This is the good thing about it. The more people get inside our school system, they find out about the good things going on. I just take this as a good opportunity to let the people know we do have a good system in Dothan City Schools, " Sue Clark the principal at Girard Elementary School said.

Burlington’s new location is at the intersection of Ross Cark and West Main Street.

They have low-cost, name-brand items and toys for children.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away
Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Eufaula boy
Chief Will Benny, who confirmed the deaths, told News4 that it is early in the investigation,...
Two dead in suicides a few feet off busy highway
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday

Latest News

Harbor in Dothan in need of supplies
The Harbor is in dire need of supplies
Elementary students invite the community to lemonade stand
Highland Elementary students host second annual lemonade stand
Elementary students invite the community to lemonade stand
Elementary students invite the community to lemonade stand
Burlington Coat Factory open for business
Burlington Coat Factory open for business