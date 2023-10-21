Burlington Coat Factory open for business, donating to the Girard Primary School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Burlington Coat Factory in Dothan opened the doors to its new location. As part of the grand opening celebration, the company donated five thousand dollars to teachers at Girard Primary School.

This donation goes right back into the students and will be used to better their future by using this money for items needed in the classrooms.

“This is the good thing about it. The more people get inside our school system, they find out about the good things going on. I just take this as a good opportunity to let the people know we do have a good system in Dothan City Schools, " Sue Clark the principal at Girard Elementary School said.

Burlington’s new location is at the intersection of Ross Cark and West Main Street.

They have low-cost, name-brand items and toys for children.

