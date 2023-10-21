Bullock County @ Geneva | 2023 Week 8

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two teams desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive meet at Hugh Owen Stadium, as the Panthers face off with the Hornets. Will Geneva or Bullock County break their own two-game losing skids to get a crucial second win on the year in 4A-Region 2?

FINAL SCORE: Bullock County: 20 - Geneva: 30

